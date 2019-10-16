Chicopee receives more than $1 million in funds for road improvements

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee received $1,296,000 in state funding for infrastructure enhancements last week.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the funding is in support of a mixed-use redevelopment project in Chicopee that will focus on the Massachusetts Turnpike exchange Exit 6 and the intersections of Burnett Road and First Avenue on I-291.

“Infrastructure grants benefit this project and benefit our city. I thank the Baker-Polito administration and our legislative delegation for this grant program and their support and continued investment in the City of Chicopee.” -Mayor Richard J. Kos. said in a news release sent to 22News

The funding was provided by the MassWorks Infrastructure Grant program, which is administered by the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.

The project will reconstruct approximately .25 miles of roadway and the following work: