CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is being recognized nationally for its community event at Sarah Jane Park.

Chicopee hosted National Night Out on August 14th after being postponed twice due to weather. The event was an effort to improve relationships and promote police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer and improve quality of life.

Chicopee is being recognized as the only city in Massachusetts to earn the National Night Out Award for its 29th year of participating. According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, the community-building campaign was initiated in Chicopee as a grassroots effort at Rivers Park by Jeanne Fitzgerald and other community leaders.

The award was given to the city that included the level of community participation, police-community partnership, neighborhood and community involvement, and overall organizational and planning efforts.

“We are immensely proud of our community for achieving this national recognition,” said Mayor Vieau. “From its beginnings at Rivers Park to becoming a city-wide celebration, this award recognizes our collective efforts and the spirit of cooperation that defines Chicopee.”

The city thanks those who have contributed to Chicopee’s National Night Out including organizers Police Cpt. Holly Cote, Fire Cpt. Katie Kalbaugh, Chloe Soto and Monica Torres from the Mayor’s office, as well as all community members, local businesses, civic groups, and law enforcement personnel.

The first National Night Out was held in 1984. This year, the National Night Out organization expects 38 million people in 17,000 communities to be involved across the county.