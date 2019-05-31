Chicopee replaces over 4,700 street lights with LEDs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is shining a bit brighter Thursday night.

The city recently completed an upgrade for its street lamps. They’re all brand new and energy efficient.

Over the past three years, Chicopee Electric Light managed to replace all 4,700 light fixtures that line the city’s streets and sidewalks.

Jeffrey Cady of Chicopee Electric Light told 22News, “All about energy efficiency. Trying to save the city money, the consumer money. Trying to use electricity as efficiently as we can.”

The new LED lights look a different from the old ones. The taller light poles are slimmer.

“They’re very intense,” said Mary Wojtkielewicz of Chicopee.

They’re brighter too. Wojtkielewicz likes the new lights. With summer right around the corner, her three young boys will be playing outside into the evening hours. She’s also hoping the lights help to cut down on crime.

“The cars on the street,” Wojtkielewic added. “There’s been some thefts so it been nice to be able to see from the inside of the house.”

There is less maintenance with the new LED’s. The Electric Department’s general manager said each bulb has a rated life of up to 20 years as opposed to six or seven years for traditional bulbs. And the new lights use much less electricity.

A 45 to 50 percent savings on the city’s lighting costs per year.

“They were around $400,000. They’ll be down to about $250,000. So it’ll be significant savings,” said Cady.

They also finished ahead of schedule, about a year earlier.

The total cost of the project, $1.1 million. The city expects to have that paid down in six years.

