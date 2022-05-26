CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Ward 3 met with local officials to discuss important issues in the neighborhood in Chicopee on Thursday.

In attendance included Mayor John Vieau, City Councilor Delmarina Lopez, and School Committee member Saulo Depaula. 22News spoke with Mayor Vieau ahead of Thursday night’s meeting.

Chicopee mayor John Vieau said, “It’s the best way to put a pulse on people’s concerns in their neighborhoods, in their wards, and frankly their entire city.”

Topics that were mentioned included the city’s finances, future projects, and concerns about illegal dirt bikes.