Chicopee residents celebrate 5th annual Downtown Getdown

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is holding its fifth annual ‘Downtown GetDown’ this weekend.

The event kicked off Friday afternoon and went well into the evening, offering music, food, games, and train rides. Front and Exchange streets were blocked off, and booths were set up by local vendors, law enforcement officers, and restaurants.

Visitors said the event seems to grow every year. Chicopee residents such as Maxwell Brandt say the event grows bigger each year and is always a lot of fun.

“I have played all of the games, my dad works here at the community garden stand. I’ve been here since 12 p.m., and it’s been a really fun experience,” said Brandt. “I honestly think it has gotten bigger. Every year there seem to be more booths.”

The city said the event is a way to promote downtown Chicopee, and what Chicopee Center has to offer.