CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The observation of National Vietnam War Veterans Day continued in Chicopee this Wednesday evening.

Chicopee residents gather at the River Mills Center to honor local Vietnam veterans. 22News spoke with one veteran who told us he served in the Vietnam War between 1966 and 1967, where he worked on ‘photo recon’ for the air force.

“We took a lot of pictures! It was all motion pictures, the pictures that you see now on tv, with different bombings, I probably loaded the film on those cameras,” said Paul Adkins, US Air Force, Master Sergeant, Vietnam Veteran.

Adkins adds that he’s proud of his service within the airforce, especially within photo recon, which spanned nearly 30 years.

