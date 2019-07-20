Chicopee residents plan on taking advantage of cooling centers during heatwave

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents are escaping the heat and heading to cooling centers.

Chicopee’s RiverMills Senior Center is one of the cities designated cooling centers. Senior Center members said they could be in front of the air conditioner at home, but enjoying the amenities at the cooling center

“You have a lot of friends, that’s the main thing, you have a lot of friends like Doris here, her husband and you meet other people,” Kathy Owens told 22News.

With the temperature reaching dangerous levels outside, cooling centers have opened across western Massachusetts.

At Chicopee’s RiverMills Senior Center, many will spend the hot weekend enjoying movies and of course water.