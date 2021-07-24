Chicopee residents protest proposed Cumberland Farms convenience store

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposal for a Cumberland Farms gas station fueled Saturday’s protest in Chicopee.

If approved, it would be placed near the Grattan Street and McKinstry Avenue intersection, an area that is filled with small businesses. Residents in the Aldenville neighborhood brought signs as they raised concerns on this controversial proposal.



“Me and my neighbors’ concerns are not necessarily with Cumberland Farms, but a bigger business, and all the traffic concerns,” said Paul Parks, a resident in the Aldenville neighborhood.

This is an area of Chicopee these residents say is dangerous for driving. Many accidents have taken place here recently, and a Cumberland Farms would impact traffic, possibility making it worse.



“A lot of the chatter is about the traffic which is everyone’s number one concern, said Lisa Hagar, a resident in Chicopee. “You can see the remains of the accident two weeks ago.”

A Chicopee City Councilor showed 22News the site plan for this Cumberland Farms project. He and the other protesters are calling on the mayor to vote down the proposal but also to start finding solutions to improve traffic flow and make this area more pedestrian-friendly.

Hagar said, “If this project goes forward, its 100 percent because the license commission and city council didn’t’ listen to the concerns of its people.”

22News did contact Cumberland Farms about the proposal, but we haven’t heard back yet. If you’re interested voicing your opinion on the Cumberland Farms proposal, the city’s license committee will hold a public hearing, Monday, July 26th at 6:30pm The city council plans to vote on it the following week.