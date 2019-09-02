Chicopee residents remember, pay respects to fallen U.S. Army soldier

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Calling hours are being held for Chicopee native, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa.

Family, friends, and strangers are paying their respects to Master Sgt. Deleon Figueroa was killed in combat two weeks ago in Afghanistan. Loved ones and people who wanted to pay tribute to his sacrifice did so at the Curran Jones Funeral Home, honoring an American hero.

Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa’s body arrived at Westover Airport in Chicopee Monday morning. State and Chicopee Police led the procession from the airport to the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield.

Dozens of Chicopee residents waved flags on Church Street as the procession went by. One Vietnam veteran told 22News he hopes this outpouring brings Deleon- Figureora’s family some measure of peace.

“It’s a brotherhood, no way around it,” said Andy Duda from Wales. “You’re in a position you do things you wouldn’t ordinarily do outside the service.”

One Chicopee woman told 22News she hopes this outpouring brings Deleon- Figureora’s family some measure of peace.

“It hit my heart,” said Irene Haughey. “My… was so young and had so much going for him and his family. God Bless them and prayers to them.”

DeLeon-Figueroa was 31-years-old. Calling hours will be held until 7 p.m.

A private funeral service will be held Tuesday morning at the Bethany Assembly of God Church in Agawam. Burial will follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.