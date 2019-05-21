Chicopee residents see late fees after allegedly not receiving excise tax bills

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Chicopee residents claim they never received their excise tax bills this year and have now been charged late fees.

Chicopee Tax Collector Stanley Iwanicki told 22News the city mailed out demand notices to residents last week, who did not pay their excise tax bills when they were due March 15. Iwanicki said he can only waive the fees if the bill comes back to them from the Post Office as undeliverable.

Under state law, anyone who does not receive a bill is still liable for the excise, plus the $15 late fee, and any interest that may accrue.

“I know it’s a problem,” said Iwanicki. “Fifteen dollars is better in the resident’s pocket than the city, if I can help with some sort of documentation I will but other than that, I think it’s the fairest way.”

Massachusetts law also states it is the motor vehicle owner’s responsibility to contact the local assessor if they did not receive a bill.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.