Chicopee residents urged to stay away after mama bear with cubs spotted on Pendleton Ave.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw a fair share of wild animals on Thursday.

While residents in South Hadley saw a seal Thursday afternoon, a huge bear and her cubs were spotted near Pendleton Avenue in Chicopee. Environmental Police was notified, and they recommended residents to stay away and take in their bird feeders.

“Just stay away, take in food sources and they will move along,” Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said.

Wilk said one bear was seen “licking his chops at a house that had four of them in the yard.” One cub was also seen up in a tree while the momma bear looked for food.

“This is intentional to protect the cub,” Wilk said.

