CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While most all retailers, supermarkets, and other shops were closed today, many restaurants were open and packed with business.

Of course many look forward to a traditional home-cooked meal but it has become more common for Americans to order takeout or dine-in at restaurants on Turkey day.

22News spoke to Rachel Williams of Chicopee, who spent the holiday at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee, “It was packed from barstool to the jukebox, it was wall to wall at 9:30 this morning.”

Restaurants who are open on the holiday see a 36% increase in the number of transactions and a 109% increase in total sales compared to the previous Thursday.