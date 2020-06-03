Chicopee restaurant to place tent in parking lot for outdoor dining customers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – John’s Restaurant in Chicopee will have a tent in their parking lot next week, where customers will be able to feel like they’re dining out.

John’s has been a Chicopee staple on Front Street for the last 41 years. They had to shut down their dining room, and have been only doing take-out and delivery.

Since they don’t have outdoor seating, they’re setting up a massive tent with tables in their parking lot next Monday.

Owner John Capaccio told 22News he got this idea from a diner in Enfield, “On my day off, I happened to be there one day at night. There were all Massachusetts plates and I was like, ‘we can have one of those in Massachusetts.’ That’s how I came up with the idea.”

Capaccio told 22News many of their customers eat their food in their cars in the parking lot, so they’re looking forward to having a place to sit down to eat.

He said they’ve cleared the tent idea with the Board of Health and are all set to go for next week. The tent will be up everyday during business hours.