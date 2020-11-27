Chicopee returning to Step 1 of Phase 3 due to increase in COVID-19 cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee will soon re-implement some COVID-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told 22News that the city will revert back to Phase 3 Step 1 beginning on Monday.

They’re putting those restrictions back in place since the city has been in the red for three weeks. Businesses like indoor performance venues, roller rinks, and trampoline parks will not have to close.

Other businesses like gyms, libraries, and museums will have to reduce their capacity to 40-percent.

This story is still developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.