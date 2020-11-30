Chicopee reverting back to step one of phase three due to rise in coronavirus cases

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is reverting back to step one of phase three of Governor Baker’s reopening plan Monday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

In this new step, places like libraries will have to reduce capacity to 40 percent today. Other businesses will be reducing to 40-percent capacity including driving and flight schools, gyms, museums, and arcades.

The following types of businesses are prohibited from operating during Step 1 of Phase 3:

Indoor performance venues

Roller skating rinks

Trampoline parks

Obstacle courses

Laser tag

Escape rooms

Businesses like indoor performance venues, roller rinks, and trampoline parks will now have to close and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people

The following types of businesses must reduce capacity to 40% when operating during Step 1 of Phase 3:

Driving/flight schools

Gyms

Library

Museums

Arcades

Lower-contact indoor and outdoor recreation businesses

During Step 1, outdoor theater and performance venues may operate at 25% capacity but no more than 50 people.

Chicopee is putting these restrictions back in place since the city has been in the red on the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 risk assessment map for three consecutive weeks.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau issued a statement alongside the order, pleading that the people of Chicopee not be “part of the problem,” assuring them that these restrictions will save lives.

“I am pleading with the residents of Chicopee. Don’t be part of the problem, be part of the solution. Follow the orders and advisories will help reduce the number of positive cases and save lives. Collectively our success depends on all of us. We need to finish strong! Vieau said.”

In the state’s most recent community-level report, Chicopee had a positive test rate of six-percent and had added 333 positive cases over the last two weeks.