CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) location at 1011 Chicopee Street in Chicopee will soon become a road testing site and will also be modifying their hours for Business to Business (B2B) services.

Beginning Monday, June 26, the location will begin offering road tests in preparation for the Work and Family Mobility Act. The RMV is preparing across the state for an influx of people looking to obtain a driver’s license once the Work and Family Mobility Act takes effect on July 1. Nearly 200,000 undocumented immigrants living in Massachusetts will be able to apply for a driver’s license.

“The Registry of Motor Vehicles continues to strategically prepare for the implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act and the anticipated customer service demand that will be in place when the law takes effect on July 1,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “The transitioning of this service center to accommodate additional road tests will help provide customers in Western Massachusetts with increased access, dedicated support services and additional opportunities to help secure driving credentials.”

In addition, B2B services will only be allowed for drop off between 10 and 11 a.m. and picked up between 3 and 4 p.m. B2B offers local auto dealers and insurance agents a dedicated path to obtain registrations and titles among other things. The RMV says bulk registration services will continue to be processed in Easthampton, Greenfield, North Adams, Pittsfield and Springfield.

Customers can begin to schedule road test appointments on mass.gov/myRMV for tests at the Chicopee location on or after Monday, June 26.

Applicants must bring a physical copy of their learner’s permit, a printed and completed copy of the Road Test Application and be accompanied by a qualified sponsor. A sponsor is someone that is a licensed driver over 21 years old with at least one year of experience driving.

Class D road tests also require a private passenger vehicle that meet the following: