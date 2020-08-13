Chicopee School Committee decide on hybrid learning for students this fall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee School Committee met Wednesday night to attempt to sort through back to school plans for the fall amid coronavirus concerns.

The committee voted on a motion to pass a type of hybrid model but it’s still unclear exactly what the final decision will be. There are many differing opinions coming from the public and school committee making this decision a tough one.

Chicopee is designated yellow on the state’s new map which means there are 4 to 8 cases per 100,000 people. According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, students are able to return to school under a hybrid model, something that Governor Charlie Baker has echoed.

“If you are in a green or white community, I can’t imagine a good reason not to go back whether it’s full time or some sort of hybrid,” Gov. Baker said.

After 4 and half hours of discussion, the Chicopee School Committee voted to pass a motion that would keep Pre-K through 12th-grade student learning remotely for the first 45 days of school. But children who need to be in schools like special education, CTE, and English language learners would return to school in a hybrid model beginning September 15.

Again, the school committee is in executive session so there is no final outcome of these meeting yet.

We’ll follow this and bring you an update when we learn more.