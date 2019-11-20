Chicopee school computers attacked by ransomware

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Information Technology staff is working to repair several servers in Chicopee Public Schools after they were attacked with ransomware on Friday.
According to the Department of Information Technology, files on servers and workstations were encrypted as a result, however, data of the school district were not compromised.
“We have begun to re-image Windows-based workstations across the district. Teachers are able to use Chromebooks and iPads to maintain classroom operations as workstations are re-imaged.”Department of Information Technology