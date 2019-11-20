1  of  3
Watch Live
22News online-only newscast between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. Path to the Playoff 🏆 2PM: Experts break down the top-ranked college football teams around the country Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies

Chicopee school computers attacked by ransomware

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cyber security computers_147146

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Information Technology staff is working to repair several servers in Chicopee Public Schools after they were attacked with ransomware on Friday.

According to the Department of Information Technology, files on servers and workstations were encrypted as a result, however, data of the school district were not compromised.

“We have begun to re-image Windows-based workstations across the district. Teachers are able to use Chromebooks and iPads to maintain classroom operations as workstations are re-imaged.”

Department of Information Technology

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories