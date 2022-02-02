Chicopee school nurses standout over contract disputes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee school nurses held a standout ahead of Wednesday night’s School Committee meeting.

The standout started at Wednesday evening just outside City Hall over contract disputes.

Stacy Moreau said, “The school nurses, we have have been negotiating for the past four or five months and we’re just looking to get the same fair contract that other units have bargained for.”

Chicopee school nurses just want their voices to be heard and want to be treated equal. The 20 nurses in the school district are only asking for a one percent increase which they feel is very reasonable.