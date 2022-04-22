CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee School Committee has relieved Lynn Clark of her duties as superintendent, one day after she was indicted by a federal grand jury.

According to the statement put out by the Chicopee Mayor’s Office, the school committee is taking “action in accordance with Ms. Clark’s contract.”

22News reached out to Mayor John L. Vieau and got a statement on the Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent’s status, stating, “The School Committee has taken action in accordance with Ms. Clark’s contract and she will no longer be carrying out responsibilities as Superintendent of the Chicopee Public Schools. The School Committee will, at its next meeting, consider the appointment of an Acting Superintendent for the remainder of the school year. In the meantime, our staff remains focused on teaching and learning and providing the best education possible for our students.”

Clark is accused of lying to investigators about sending dozens of threatening messages. United States Attorney Rachael Rollins said Clark sent them to a person applying to become the Chicopee Chief of Police. That candidate withdrew their application.

In response to Clark’s initial arrest this month, the school committee put Clark on paid leave and asked her to step down.

22News spoke with a Chicopee mother before Friday’s school committee decision. Her children go to Chicopee Public Schools. She said this situation has been hard to explain to them.

“My daughter did come home. She was upset about it. She asked me and I’m like, ‘Unfortunately my daughter I can’t tell you much but I apologize that you have to go to school and hear it and see it.’ Hopefully they can have someone who can take over the position,” said Ashley Haas of Chicopee.

The mayor’s office said the school committee will discuss appointing an acting superintendent for the rest of the school year, that will be in the next school committee meeting that appears to be scheduled for May 4th.

22News reached out to Clark’s attorney following Friday’s announcement and has not yet heard back.