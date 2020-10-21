Chicopee schools delay next phase of in-person learning as COVID cases rise

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An increase in COVID-19 cases in the City of Chicopee has prompted the school system to delay the next phase of in-person learning.

Currently, there are about 1,600 students in Chicopee schools which include high needs students and the youngest students in each building: kindergarten, first, sixth, and ninth. Students in grades second, third, seventh, and ten were scheduled to return to the classroom on a hybrid basis Monday, October 26.

That would bring about 1,100 more students into schools and Chicopee officials feel it’s not safe to do so after seeing a continued rise in cases throughout the city.

Matthew Francis Assistant Superintendent of Chicopee Public Schools told 22News, “It would have brought 1,100 more students into the building along with X amount of staff that would have come with them.”

Francis added that there is no set date on when phase three will begin. It’s all contingent on the numbers of positive cases in Chicopee.

He also said that despite two Chicopee Comp staff members testing positive about two weeks ago, no cases have been transmitted in schools.