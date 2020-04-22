Chicopee schools plan re-entry period once students return to school next fall

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Schools across the state will remain closed for the remainder of the school year and students will continue taking online classes at home.

The State Department of Education has indicated that they will be assisting schools in their remote learning plan to help teachers, students, and parents. Chicopee School Superintendent Lynn Clark told 22News, the school department is already planning a re-entry period once students return to school next fall. She said they are hoping to be able to fill any possible gap in the education students received during the pandemic.

Clark added that hight school seniors will have some sort of graduation and celebration, but due to the state of the outbreak, thy aren’t sure how or when that will be held. Chicopee’s last day of school is June 15.

Clark reminds parents to reach out to the school district if you or your child needs help with homeschooling.