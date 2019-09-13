Chicopee senior center celebrating five years

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourteen thousand seniors citizens call Chicopee home. On Thursday night, some of them celebrated the five year anniversary of their senior center.

The RiverMills Center has become a popular meeting place. Thursday night was no exception, except that there was more of a party atmosphere.

Sherry Manyak, the executive director of the Chicopee Council on Aging, told 22News that the center offers many activities, including exercise classes for every level with certified instructors and arts and crafts.

“This was a huge accomplishment for the seniors in Chicopee,” said Sherry Manyak of the Chicopee Council on Aging. “We have 14,000 seniors in Chicopee right now. They come and utilize the space and if they can’t come here they use the meals on wheels.”

Close to 300 older adults – ages 55 and older visit the center on a daily basis.