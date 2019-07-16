Chicopee sets aside thousands of dollars for future economic development

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee has designated funding for future economic development.

The city said they will take the next two years to put together a comprehensive plan, which will take the city into the future.

The city just hired Horsley Written Group to facilitate the two-year process to create a citywide comprehensive plan. The plan will prioritize the city’s future economic development, housing, land use, education, and recreation.

Chicopee Planning Director Lee Pouliot told 22News the comprehensive plan will serve as the road map for all land use and development over the next 20 years.

They hope to get residents and businesses input on the plan to find out where in the city they’d like to see improvement.

“The only way we create a successful plan is if the community participates and helps develop the plan. If we can’t do that then this document won’t be what we need it to be,” said Pouliot.

Pouliot told 22News Chicopee is only one of two communities in Massachusetts that still have yet to construct a comprehensive plan for future development.

The Chicopee City Council approved the usage of $150,000 from the city’s 2019 and 2020 fiscal budgets, to pay for the comprehensive plan.