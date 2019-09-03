Breaking News
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition and end open carry in stores
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian as it heads toward the East Coast

Chicopee solider’s funeral held in Agawam

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A private funeral service was held Tuesday morning for Master Sgt. Deleon-Figueroa at Bethany Assembly of God Church in Agawam.

Today’s procession route will begin at the Curran-Jones Funeral home starting at 9:00 down Route 5 to Route 57 on Main St.

During today’s procession, local residents are encouraged to line the route and show respect for Master Sergeant Deleon-Figueroa.

The burial will follow at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

The body of Master Sergeant Deleon-Figueroa was brought home Monday morning to Westover Metropolitan Airport.

A procession then led to the Curran-Jones Funeral Home where family, friends, fellow soldiers, and local residents paid their respects.

Related:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories