Chicopee spa launches ‘The Hero Project’ for front-line workers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A spa in Chicopee is raising money to give our hometown heroes some much needed rest and relaxation.

Beauty Battles Lounge has launched a virtual fundraiser called “The Hero Project” to give back to front-line workers who have endured months of emotional distress during these challenging times.

Funds raised from the Hero Project will be used to provide complimentary self-care services to healthcare workers and first responders, as soon as the pandemic ends.

The spa has so far raised more than $700, and is now asking the community for support.