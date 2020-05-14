Breaking News
Badly decomposed body pulled from river identified as missing West Springfield man

Chicopee spa launches ‘The Hero Project’ for front-line workers

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A spa in Chicopee is raising money to give our hometown heroes some much needed rest and relaxation.

Beauty Battles Lounge has launched a virtual fundraiser called “The Hero Project” to give back to front-line workers who have endured months of emotional distress during these challenging times.

Funds raised from the Hero Project will be used to provide complimentary self-care services to healthcare workers and first responders, as soon as the pandemic ends.

The spa has so far raised more than $700, and is now asking the community for support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today