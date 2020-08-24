Chicopee spray parks to remain open until Sunday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spray parks in Chicopee will remain open as of Monday until the 30th.

According to the Chicopee Parks and Recreation Department, the following spray parks will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Wisniowski

Dana

Sarah Jane

Rivers

Fairview

Ray Ashe (times here are subject to change)

The parks will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for staff lunch. There is a maximum capacity of 25 people in the spray at all times. If capacity is reached, a time limit will be instituted to let all enjoy the water. Residents are encouraged to maintain social distancing.