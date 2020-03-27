Chicopee, Springfield begin emergency assistance funds for businesses

(WWLP) – Many businesses have had to shut down after Governor Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

On a day with nice weather, you would typically see people going in and out of downtown businesses. However, many of those businesses are now displaying “closed” signs in their storefront windows.

Chicopee and Springfield are two cities that are looking to help local businesses that are closed or struggling.

Mayor John Vieau of Chicopee has reallocated $150,000 in federal community development block grant funds to create an emergency business assistance fund.

The fund will provide immediate short-term operating assistance to Chicopee small businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The city anticipates providing grant funding to 15 to 20 small businesses.

In Springfield, the Prime to Pump grant will provide immediate relief for restaurants in the city that have transitioned to doing take out service. About 20 to 30 restaurants have submitted grant applications. Friday was the deadline to apply for Springfield’s Prime the Pump grant.

Chicopee businesses still have time to apply for the emergency business assistance fund. Click here to find out more.