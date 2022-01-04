Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee looking for participants

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has started their season and are looking for people to join! Despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns, plans are still underway for the 2022 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade after a two year hiatus.

The Chicopee committee is one of the many western Massachusetts groups now planning their participation in the parade scheduled for March 20th.

Mary Rodowicz, a member of the committee, told 22News, “It’s just a nice way to bring the community together, and its a way to pull together for a nice community event that is very special to a lot of people and its a fun day.”

Planned activities leading up to the parade is the Collen Contest and Coronation Ball on February 26th.