CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee has announced this year’s parade marshal and the Woods and Atkinson Award winners.

Long-time city resident and Councilor-at-Large Gerard (Jerry) Roy has been selected as the 2023 Chicopee Parade Marshal. A former parade committee member, Roy was a Lieutenant in the Chicopee Fire Department, retiring in 1999. He has been active in numerous community organizations while a Chicopee resident.

Roy appreciates being selected. “I have the highest praise for the work that the committee does for the city. I am overwhelmed that they chose me, and deeply honored,” remarked Roy.

Katherine (Kathy) Sliwa has received the Woods Award. Named after Jack Woods, one of the founding members of the committee, the award is presented to a committee member in good standing of at least ten years who have rendered extraordinary service to the Committee. Sliwa has been an active member of the parade committee since 2010.

The 2023 recipient of the Atkinson Award is Rob Pion, a 3rd generation business owner for Bob Pion Buick GMC in Chicopee. This award was created by the Parade Committee to honor the late George Atkinson, who was a founding member, and his son, George “Buddy” Atkinson Jr. It is awarded to a person or organization that is not a member but who has provided extraordinary service or assistance to the Committee. The dealership has a long history of being a parade sponsor and providing vehicles for the parade.

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on March 19, 2023.