Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee will paint a shamrock on your driveway

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee is seeing to it that painted Shamrocks are appearing in residential areas throughout the greater Springfield area.

For the Chicopee Committee, the revenue from painting Shamrocks helps them pay their bills. For homeowners throughout the Pioneer Valley, it’s a way of expressing their Irish pride.

“Last year and this year, the parades in Holyoke have been cancelled. It gets people in the Irish spirit and the St. Patrick’s spirit with these trying times with the COVID-19, just to perk people up a little little bit,” said Committee member Mark Galarneau.

If you are interested in getting a shamrock painted on your driveway, you can fill out the form on the Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee’s website.