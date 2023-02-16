CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Chicopee Street near Florence Street is closed Thursday afternoon following a serious pedestrian accident.

A Chicopee Police Crash Reconstruction is investigating the accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. It is unknown how long the road will be closed for but drivers are asked to seek alternative route. Our 22News crew could see police tape blocking off the street.

22News will continue to follow this story. This article will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.