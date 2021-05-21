Chicopee students honor officers with flag raising

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Comprehensive High School Key Club held a ceremony Friday morning to honor the city’s police department.

During a ceremony outside of the school, they raised an American Flag and a police flag with a thin blue line. A wreath was laid in dedication for police officers who have died in the line of duty, as well.

Cheryl Eckert told 22News her students wanted to thank the Chicopee Police for everything they do during National Police Week, “Why we call 911, they are there for us. We want to let them know that they are important in our community.”

The Key Club is a group of students dedicated to volunteer work, and improving their community.