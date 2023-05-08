CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – At Stefanik School in Chicopee, Kathy Picard read her children’s book “I Love You So Much That…” to students Friday.

Approximately 180 kids, kindergarten through second grade, got a copy of her book to take home. 22News spoke with Picard and she says the goal of this book is to educate kids and keep them safe.

“That these kids really enjoy being read a book to and that they keep themselves safer and that’s the whole thing,” said Picard.

Picard was among the finalist’s for our 2023 Remarkable Women campaign for the important work she does for child sex abuse victims and survivors.