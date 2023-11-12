Mia will soon embark on her magical wish trip to Walt Disney World, fulfilling her dream of becoming a princess.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ohana School of Performing Arts, in collaboration with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, hosted an enchanting send-off dance party for 2-year-old Mia Mulcahy from West Springfield.

Mia, diagnosed with the rare genetic disorder metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), will soon embark on her magical wish trip to Walt Disney World, fulfilling her dream of becoming a princess.

Courtesy of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island

The celebration, themed around Mia’s love for Disney princesses, featured face painting, ice cream sundae making, and a dance performance by Ohana’s students to the tune of “Under the Sea” from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Mia was joined by family and friends to celebrate this magical day, marking one of many wishes granted by Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island during their 40th-anniversary year in 2023.