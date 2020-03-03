Chicopee teacher honored at Friendly’s for dedication to students, community

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friendly’s in Chicopee honored a local teacher as part of its “Deliciously Celebrate” Initiative.

Chicopee teacher Paula Lamarre was chosen to receive the honor for her dedication to her students and service to her community. Lamarre serves as the scholarship chairperson for the Chicopee Citywide PTO ensuring students can afford a college education.

Her family was also invited to a party at the restaurant that included a special menu and festive decorations.

Friendly’s General Manager Tracy Oleksiw told 22News, “We actually are encouraging other members from our community or other communities to go out and nominate someone.”

Part of a company-wide Acts of Friendly’s-ness initiative, Friendly’s hopes to give back to the communities it serves by celebrating some of its most “Friendly” patrons.