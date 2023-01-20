SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was arrested Friday morning after officers seized four firearms, including two ghost guns.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the Firearms Investigation Unit has been investigating a 16-year-old boy for possession of illegal firearms for the past several weeks. On Friday, officers were granted a search warrant to search his home on Broadway Street in Chicopee.

Around 7:30 a.m. when officers were preparing to execute the search warrant, they saw the suspect leaving the home with two other people and getting into a vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained all three people. Police then executed a search warrant on the home and seized the following:

• A “Ghost Gun” loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 21 rounds

• A firearm loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 20 rounds

• A second “Ghost Gun” loaded with 29 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 31 rounds

• A fourth firearm

• Three bags of heroin

• 110 rounds of ammunition

• A laser light attachment for a firearm

The 16-year-old was arrested and the other two people were released. His identification will not be released by Springfield Police due to his age.