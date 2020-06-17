Chicopee to begin school year in late August as city’s Covid-19 cases continue to drop

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee announced on Tuesday that Covid-19 numbers continue to decline.

There are currently 67 cases in Chicopee, but 321 people have recovered. Despite the positive data trends, Mayor Vieau is asking residents to be patient and continue following safety guidelines. Not only did Mayor Vieau announce plans to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, he announced his plans to tackle racism.

“We have contracted a national known expert to provide training on sensitivity and diversity,” Mayor Vieau said. The training will be mandated for all city employees as this is a community concern.

It was also announced that Chicopee Public Schools do plan to start August 31.

Like other surrounding communities, students will attend school and participate remote learning on a rotating basis. However, all of this is contingent on the status of Covid-19.