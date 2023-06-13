CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth, a momentous occasion marking the end of slavery in the United States, with a special Flag Raising Ceremony.

The event is scheduled to take place on June 16 at 10 a.m. at the City Hall Flag Plaza in Chicopee.

Juneteenth holds profound historical importance as it symbolizes the struggles and triumphs of African Americans throughout the nations history. This ceremony serves as an opportunity to honor their resilience and promote unity and equality within the community of Chicopee.

The Juneteenth flag raising ceremony promises to be a momentous occasion, and the organizers eagerly anticipate the participation and the honoring of our shared history and working towards a more inclusive future.