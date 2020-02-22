Chicopee to crown 2020 Colleen Pageant winner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s largest contest also known as the town’s Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball will be held Saturday night.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the contest will kick off at the Castle of Knights at 6:30 p.m. followed by the crowning of Colleen at 9:00 p.m. There are 18 contestants whom are Chicopee residents and have attended or graduated from Chicopee High and Chicopee Comprehensive High Schools; American International College, Bay Path University, and Springfield Technical Community College.
Event co-hosts for the night are the following:
- Judith Corridan Danek, Director, Office of the President and Community Relations, Health New England, parade committee member, past president, and past Woods Award recipient
- Bernie St. George, Owner of Ron’s Formal Wear, parade committee member, and past Atkinson Award recipient
- Lynn Ostrowski-Ireland, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, Sisters of Providence Ministry Corporation
VIP’s who will attend are:
- 2020 Committee President Brenda Pauze Guiel
- Parade Marshal James “Jim” Kelly
- Woods Award Recipient Edward Kenfield
- Atkinson Award Recipient Joel Rodowicz
- Meara Award Recipients Sara Gilpatrick and Joshua Malone
- Mayor John Vieau
- 2019 Colleen and Court members
- Several local and state legislators