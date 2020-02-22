Chicopee to crown 2020 Colleen Pageant winner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s largest contest also known as the town’s Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball will be held Saturday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the contest will kick off at the Castle of Knights at 6:30 p.m. followed by the crowning of Colleen at 9:00 p.m. There are 18 contestants whom are Chicopee residents and have attended or graduated from Chicopee High and Chicopee Comprehensive High Schools; American International College, Bay Path University, and Springfield Technical Community College.

Event co-hosts for the night are the following:

Judith Corridan Danek, Director, Office of the President and Community Relations, Health New England, parade committee member, past president, and past Woods Award recipient

Bernie St. George, Owner of Ron’s Formal Wear, parade committee member, and past Atkinson Award recipient

Lynn Ostrowski-Ireland, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, Sisters of Providence Ministry Corporation

VIP’s who will attend are: