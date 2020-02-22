Chicopee to crown 2020 Colleen Pageant winner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s largest contest also known as the town’s Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball will be held Saturday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the contest will kick off at the Castle of Knights at 6:30 p.m. followed by the crowning of Colleen at 9:00 p.m. There are 18 contestants whom are Chicopee residents and have attended or graduated from Chicopee High and Chicopee Comprehensive High Schools;  American International College, Bay Path University, and Springfield Technical Community College.

Event co-hosts for the night are the following:

  • Judith Corridan Danek, Director, Office of the President and Community Relations, Health New England, parade committee member, past president, and past Woods Award recipient
  • Bernie St. George, Owner of Ron’s Formal Wear, parade committee member, and past Atkinson Award recipient
  • Lynn Ostrowski-Ireland, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, Sisters of Providence Ministry Corporation

VIP’s who will attend are:

  • 2020 Committee President Brenda Pauze Guiel
  • Parade Marshal James “Jim” Kelly
  • Woods Award Recipient Edward Kenfield
  • Atkinson Award Recipient Joel Rodowicz
  • Meara Award Recipients Sara Gilpatrick and Joshua Malone
  • Mayor John Vieau
  • 2019 Colleen and Court members
  • Several local and state legislators

