Chicopee to hold in-person ceremony for Memorial Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee will hold a ceremony on Monday to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country in honor of Memorial Day.

COVID-19 prevented the planning of their typical Memorial Day Parade but a ceremony will still take place. An in-person ceremony will be held and will include the dedication of Master Seargents Luis DeLeon Figueroa’s inscription to the War on Terror Monument.

Figueroa was killed in Afganistan in 2019 and was a Chicopee native. The ceremony will be recorded and aired at 7 p.m. tonight on Chicopee TV.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Veterans day began in the years following the Civil War when cities and towns across the country held spring-time tributes and decorated the graves of fallen Civil War soldiers.

Decoration Day gradually became known as Memorial Day and was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 1971. Veterans told 22News it’s important that people remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Commemorative services will be held in communities throughout the Pioneer Valley today.

The public ceremony in Chicopee has been moved indoors to American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street due to inclement weather.