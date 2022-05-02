CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Hampden County Registry of Probate will be opening its first satellite office in Chicopee City Hall.

The Hampden County Register of Probate, Rosemary A. Saccomani, Chicopee Mayor John L. Vieau and Chicopee Council President Frank Laflamme made the announcement Monday.

The Register of Probate is responsible for record-keeping and day-to-day operations for the Probate and Family Court, which deals with everything from estates to child custody to protective orders. This second location is in addition to offices at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield.

The office will be opening for business on Monday, May 9, 2022.