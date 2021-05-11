Chicopee to move COVID-19 vaccine appointments for some residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is shifting some appointments at its regional vaccination site.

Anyone who booked an appointment at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive for May 13 will have their appointment moved.

The regional site will also offer walk-in appointments on May 12, as long as doses are available.

“We just want to do everything we can to have those people who signed up for appointments still

come,” said Mayor John Vieau. “We just have to make sure we are using our resources efficiently.”

They will be offered priority booking for the week of May 27, or they can grab any open availability for Wednesday.

On May 20 and 21, the mobile vaccine clinic will be at the Boys & Girls Club on Meadow Street, providing shots to the surrounding neighborhoods.