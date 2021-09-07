Chicopee to shut off drinking water overnight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Water Department is letting residents know that they will be shutting down the main drinking water feed for the City early Wednesday morning.

According to the Mayor’s office, the main feed for drinking water throughout the City will be shut off from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for necessary maintenance. Some residents can expect to see low pressure or no water at that time.

When the water returns, residents are warned that their water may have air pockets or discoloration. If your water is discolored, you are asked to run the cold tap periodically until it has cleared up. The water department says to not use hot water if you still have discolored water.

If your water has not cleared up by noon on Wednesday, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Water Department at 413-594-3420.