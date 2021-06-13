Chicopee toddler rescued after falling in pool

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department reported a missing two-year-old girl who was rescued after falling in a pool on Saturday night.

According to the police at 7:06 p.m. officers were called to 750 Meadow Street in the vicinity of the Sarah Jane Sherman Memorial State Pool for a missing 2-year-old girl.

Both parents of the 2-year-old thought the other had eyes on the child and in an instant, she wandered off. The father then saw his daughter was inside the pool and jumped in it to get her out.

Officers drove over to the pool and realized the child was unresponsive and not breathing. Officer Wanat then began CPR with the assistance of Officer Delarosa.

The child began breathing and crying and once the Chicopee Fire Department arrived they took over and drove her to the hospital.

The child was alert and breathing and it appears that she will make a full recovery.

No other injuries have been reported and the incident is being investigated by the Chicopee Police Department.