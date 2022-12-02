CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday in front of City Hall.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. and until 6 p.m. with holiday music, as well as Christmas carols from the Girl Scouts and members of the Victory Chapel Christian Fellowship Church, and performances by Dance Dynamics, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Chicopee.

Santa Clause will ride into Chicopee with Mayor Vieau on a Fire Truck for the ceremony, and they will be joined by the Girl Scouts to light the tree. Santa will then invite everyone to the auditorium where he will visit with all the children and provide them with a gift bag.

The Polish National Credit Union, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Florence Bank, Peoples Bank, Westfield Bank, and National Convenience Distributors are sponsors of the event.