CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local leaders came together at City Hall in Chicopee Thursday as the city launches a new banner and ad campaign to promote their upcoming Clean City Initiative.

A major focus of the campaign is highlighting the impact of community involvement, asking residents to help keep the city clean and beautiful. This all happening as the city prepares to kick off its Clean Sweep event.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told 22News, “It’s a special day for Chicopee, It’s a special day for the three students that helped design this brand and logo. And really the goal is to clean up Chicopee. We want to have one of the cleanest cities in western Massachusetts, if not the Commonwealth. And I think it starts right here and we want to lead by example with our own grounds.”

The 2023 Chicopee Clean Sweep is ready to launch this Saturday, April 29th.