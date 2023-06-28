CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting this Saturday, residents in Chicopee have the chance to see a mural installation, celebrating the city’s history and culture.

The city of Chicopee is the second stop in the ‘Beyond Walls’ five-city Street Art Tour. Last week, Holyoke received the first installments of new street art.

2023 is the first year that Chicopee has been featured in the Beyond Walls summer tour.

artists from Poland and Portugal will create two new murals. The new art will be displayed at 258 Exchange Street and 10 Center Street, with the walls set to be completed by the end of next week.