Chicopee vaccination site opens at RiverMills Senior Center

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination site at the RiverMills Senior Center Monday morning.

The new site will be here at the RiverMills Senior Center located at 5 W Main Street in the garden room on the lower level. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. There will be Saturday appointments available as doses are available.

The city expects to be able to administer up to 160 doses of the Moderna vaccine every weekday.

The Moderna vaccine is only for people 18 years and older. You must pre-register to get the vaccine.

To do so you can call 413-592-3698 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Chicopee residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can get also tested at the RiverMills Senior Center between 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays only.

The City says on their website the regional COVID-19 vaccination site, set to open at the Castle of Knights, will have the capacity to vaccinate up to 800 doses a day but does not list when that site is set to open.

People getting their first dose at the RiverMills Senior Center will get their second appointment scheduled before leaving.