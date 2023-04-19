CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A U.S. Army veteran in Chicopee is getting a new roof on Wednesday from Vista Home Improvement.

U.S. Army veteran Edward Platt will receive a new roof from Vista Home Improvement, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, according to a news release sent to 22News from Vista Home Improvement.

Platt was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement through a partnership with the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity. His new roof will be installed on Wednesday beginning at 8:00 a.m. at 145 Ludlow Road in Chicopee.

Vista Home Improvement was founded in 2008 with the goal of providing customer-focused home improvement services in New England.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort that shows gratitude and honors veterans who served our country and the families who support them. More than 425 military members have received new roofs since the project’s inception in 2016.